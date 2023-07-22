Home States Tamil Nadu

Car rams six parked bikes in TN's Metturpalayam, kills one

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  One man died and five others sustained injuries after the car that they were travelling in rammed into six parked bikes on Vazhudavur road at midnight, on Friday. Of the five injured, one is currently recovering in the ICU at a hospital.

Police said, a group of six young men, all aged between 25 and 26 years, went for a drive after celebrating the birthday of one of their friends, on Friday. They borrowed a car from another friend and left from Villianur.

The car was being driven by Bhuvaneswaran, who was speeding on the Vazhuvadur road. He lost control of the vehicle when they reached Mettupalayam, and the car collided with six two-wheelers that were consecutively parked on the roadside. In the impact, the petrol tanks of two bikes got opened and burst into flames.

Bystanders rushed the injured to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital. Balachander (26), who was seated next to the driver in the car, died, while Thirumurthy has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The remaining four, including Bhuvaneswaran, are undergoing treatment. On information, fire department personnel arrived and extinguished the flames.

The North Traffic Police registered a case of negligent driving against Bhuvaneswaran, under Section 304A (causing death by negligence), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) or Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

