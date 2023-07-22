Home States Tamil Nadu

Invoke Goondas Act against habitual land grabbers, Madras High Court tells govt officials

In a bid to protect government properties, the Madras High Court has recommended the authorities to detain land grabbers under the Goondas Act. 

Published: 22nd July 2023

By Express News Service

In the order, Justice SM Subramaniam said the failure to protect government properties is not only an unconstitutional act but also amounts to committing misconduct of negligence, dereliction of duty and lapses warranting actions both under the service rules and under the general provisions of law.

The court made the observation while dismissing a plea moved by VU Maruthachalam, who sought a direction to Coimbatore district authorities to survey land in Vellore village and subdivide it with reference to his property.

During the hearing, the court was told that the petitioner had been involved in various irregularities and illegal activities, including encroachment on Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands, which are meant to benefit the local community.

Noting that the commissioner of police, as well as the district registrar, failed to take steps, the court directed the authorities to initiate actions and report to the court by August 3.

