Karur I-T raids: Orders reserved on I-T dept's plea to cancel bail of attackers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed by Income Tax (I-T) department officials seeking cancellation of bail granted by the lower court to persons accused of assaulting the officials and preventing them from performing their duty during the raids carried out in various places linked to minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur district.



The petitions were filed by Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation) of Chennai SN Yogapriyanga, assistant director K Krishnakanth and inspectors Galla Srinivasarao and G Gayathry. The petitioners stated that as part of their search operations in a case registered against Ashok Kumar and a few others, teams of I-T officials visited the premises of several persons, including Ashok Kumar and his sister Mayor Kavitha Ganesan, among others on May 25 with necessary warrants.



However, a mob gathered on each of the premises and manhandled the officials, and verbally abused them. They also tampered with evidence and snatched away important documents, official seals, search warrants, pen drives, and other gadgets from the officials and also vandalised their vehicles. In one of the locations, a woman inspector was molested by the mob, the petitioners further alleged.



Following a complaint lodged by them, Karur district police arrested some of the accused persons, who later approached the lower court seeking bail. Though the department, through its standing counsel, moved an intervening application opposing their bail plea, the magistrate refused to hear it and granted bail to the accused, they stated.



Claiming that the magistrate has denied them the right to express their objection, the officials requested the High Court to cancel the bail granted to the accused. After hearing both sides, Justice G Ilangovan posted the petitions on July 28 for passing orders.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed by Income Tax (I-T) department officials seeking cancellation of bail granted by the lower court to persons accused of assaulting the officials and preventing them from performing their duty during the raids carried out in various places linked to minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur district. The petitions were filed by Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation) of Chennai SN Yogapriyanga, assistant director K Krishnakanth and inspectors Galla Srinivasarao and G Gayathry. The petitioners stated that as part of their search operations in a case registered against Ashok Kumar and a few others, teams of I-T officials visited the premises of several persons, including Ashok Kumar and his sister Mayor Kavitha Ganesan, among others on May 25 with necessary warrants. However, a mob gathered on each of the premises and manhandled the officials, and verbally abused them. They also tampered with evidence and snatched away important documents, official seals, search warrants, pen drives, and other gadgets from the officials and also vandalised their vehicles. In one of the locations, a woman inspector was molested by the mob, the petitioners further alleged. Following a complaint lodged by them, Karur district police arrested some of the accused persons, who later approached the lower court seeking bail. Though the department, through its standing counsel, moved an intervening application opposing their bail plea, the magistrate refused to hear it and granted bail to the accused, they stated. Claiming that the magistrate has denied them the right to express their objection, the officials requested the High Court to cancel the bail granted to the accused. After hearing both sides, Justice G Ilangovan posted the petitions on July 28 for passing orders.