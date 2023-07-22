Leopard rescued from 100-ft well in TN's Erode village

By Express News Service

ERODE: The forest department on Friday evening rescued a leopard that fell into a 100-feet-deep well at Pudukuyanur village in the Sathyamangalam forest range.

KR Palanisamy, Ranger of Sathyamangalam said, "After 12 hours of struggle, the leopard was rescued with the use of a cage on Friday evening. Three cages were used for the purpose. We got information at 6.30 am from locals about the leopard. Veterinarians said the leopard was around 4 to 5 years old. First, we lowered a ladder to bring the leopard out of the well. But it did not climb the ladder. Next, we lowered a cage, but the big cat enter it. Later in the evening, we took down a bigger cage with a hen tied inside. However, the leopard did not enter it. After a long wait, the big cat stepped into the cage."

He added, "It is possible that the leopard came in search of food. It is not known when it fell into the well. We suspect had fallen on Thursday night. Because the leopard was nervous, the rescue is delayed. Initially, the rescue operation was hampered as the villagers gathered in large numbers to see the leopard. After evacuating the public, we speeded up the rescue operation. The rescued leopard was released in Mangalapatti forest.”

