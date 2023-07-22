‘Madras HC has power to remove Balaji from cabinet’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The petitioners challenging Minister V Senthil Balaji continuing in the cabinet argued that the Madras HC has the power to declare a person unfit to hold a post under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Advocate V Ragavachari argued that CM MK Stalin should not have allowed Balaji to continue as minister. The petitioners stated the governor need not consult the Union home ministry in ordering the dismissal in a federal setup and that the orders, once issued, should not have been withdrawn.

Senthil Balaji was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED on June 14. The governor, in June, had issued an order dismissing Senthil Balaji from the cabinet and later informed the CM that the order has been kept in abeyance on the advice of the Union home ministry.

Orders on Income Tax dept’s plea reserved

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed by I-T department officials seeking cancellation of bail to persons accused of assaulting the officials and preventing them from performing their duty during the raids carried out in various places linked to minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur district. The petitions were filed by Deputy Director of I-T (Investigation) of Chennai SN Yogapriyanga, assistant director K Krishnakanth and inspectors Galla Srinivasarao and G Gayathry.

Plea alleges caste bias in holding temple festival

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC issued a notice to the Pudukkottai collector, among others, on a PIL alleging caste discrimination in conducting the ‘Aadi’ festival in Kamatchiamman temple in Idayankottai village. The litigant C Rajendran submitted the village has 80 SC families and 8 dominant caste families.

Notice to HR&CE dept on plea to recover temple

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC issued notice to the HR and CE department on a PIL filed to recover property of Sakkammadevi temple in Krishnaperi village in Virudhunagar worth about Rs 4 crore, which was allegedly grabbed by some private individuals.

