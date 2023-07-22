Parties stage protest against Manipur incident in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Various parties, including VCK and All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA), staged a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and condemned the shocking video from two months ago, in which two Kuki women are seen being paraded naked and gang raped.



According to sources, over 100 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a siege protest in front of the Tallakulam post office, and raised voices against the ongoing ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei groups. "They strongly expressed their contempt for the union government that has failed to restore peace in the state, leading to the incident in which two women were paraded naked two months ago. It is the RSS that triggered the ethnic violence in Manipur," they alleged.



They urged the central government to take responsibility for the incident where women were being insulted and gang raped and demanded Minister for External Affairs Amit Shah resign from his post.



Similarly, members of the Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI) staged a protest near Goripalayam mosque demanding the central government to give capital punishment to the accused all involved in insulting Kuki women in Manipur.



Meanwhile, over 100 residents of the Yanaimalai area staged a protest on the hilltop of the Yanimalai, and expressed their contempt towards the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.



In the evening, members of the AIPWA staged a protest in front of the collectorate, condemning the Manipur incident, and demanding Amit Shah to resign from his post.

DMK agitation tomorrow

CHENNAI: Condemning the violence against women in Manipur, the DMK women’s wing will stage a protest in Chennai on Sunday. The demonstration, aimed at drawing attention to the violence against women in Manipur, will be led by DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.

The DMK has issued a statement condemning the Union and the Manipur governments for the violence in the state and crimes against Kuki women. The DMK protest will be held near Valluvar Kottam on Sunday evening.

Similar protests will be held at all district headquarters across the state on Monday. Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan has also expressed strong condemnation of the barbaric act.

She criticised the BJP governments in Manipur and the Centre for the ongoing violence in the state.

She also slammed the National Commission for Women, questioning its inaction in this regard even after the incident has become national news. She said the NCW should “open its eyes and fulfil its duties.”

Geetha Jeevan also slammed the women’s wing of the BJP for its silence.

