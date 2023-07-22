Pension under social security schemes to be hiked by Rs 200 to 1,200 in TN

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monthly pensions including old age pension being provided by the Tamil Nadu government under various social security schemes will be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 from August.

This measure would benefit over 30 lakh beneficiaries who receive this pension and it would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 845.91 crore to the state exchequer.

A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin in the state secretariat on Saturday.

Briefing the reporters about this decision, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said as many as 30,55,857 beneficiaries are receiving the monthly pension under various social security schemes. Besides, 74,073 persons have applied for monthly pensions under various schemes, and among them, eligible persons would be sanctioned this pension immediately.

At present, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing Social Security Pension Schemes to protect the vulnerable sections of society. i.e., old aged persons, differently-abled persons, widows, agricultural labourers, farmers, destitute/deserted wives, and unmarried, poor, incapacitated women of the age of 50 years and above, who are destitute and poor. Besides, the Srilankan pension scheme is also being implemented.

Tracing the origins of the pension scheme, the minister said, the monthly pension scheme was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 1962 and at that time, Rs 20 per month was given to the beneficiaries. From then on, the pension amount has been hiked from time to time. Of these pensions to various categories of beneficiaries, the pension for disabled persons was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from January this year.

Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran said the central government is providing Rs.300 per month for those above 80 years and for the rest, Rs 200 per month. The rest of the amount is borne by the state government.

Asked about the DMK's electoral promise that the pension under social security schemes would be increased to Rs.1,500 per month, Thennarasu said, "The pension amount has been hiked gradually from time to time. In due course, further hikes will also happen."

On the long pending demand of the government employees to revert to the old pension scheme, Thennarasu said the union government has formed a committee led by union finance secretary TV Somanathan to review the pension scheme. Besides, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken certain decisions in this regard. The Tamil Nadu government is closely studying these developments to arrive at a decision as to which system would be suitable for the state. This would be discussed with the chief minister."

Meanwhile, criticising the hike of Rs.200 to the monthly pension under the social security schemes by the DMK government, the deposed leader of the AIADMK, O Panneerselvam said the DMK had promised to hike the pension to Rs.1,500 per month. This would be insufficient since prices of all essential commodities have gone up.

Panneerselvam also pointed out that the DMK election manifesto said a hike in monthly pension would benefit 32 lakh beneficiaries. The policy note for the social welfare department said 34.62 lakh persons benefitted from these schemes. But the finance minister has said only around 30 lakh people would be benefitted by the present hike. As such, it is clear that the number of beneficiaries has come down by 4.5 lahks after the DMK government assumed office.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinkaran also criticised the government for hiking the pension amount only by Rs.200 instead of Rs.500.

CHENNAI: Monthly pensions including old age pension being provided by the Tamil Nadu government under various social security schemes will be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 from August. This measure would benefit over 30 lakh beneficiaries who receive this pension and it would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 845.91 crore to the state exchequer. A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin in the state secretariat on Saturday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Briefing the reporters about this decision, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said as many as 30,55,857 beneficiaries are receiving the monthly pension under various social security schemes. Besides, 74,073 persons have applied for monthly pensions under various schemes, and among them, eligible persons would be sanctioned this pension immediately. At present, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing Social Security Pension Schemes to protect the vulnerable sections of society. i.e., old aged persons, differently-abled persons, widows, agricultural labourers, farmers, destitute/deserted wives, and unmarried, poor, incapacitated women of the age of 50 years and above, who are destitute and poor. Besides, the Srilankan pension scheme is also being implemented. Tracing the origins of the pension scheme, the minister said, the monthly pension scheme was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 1962 and at that time, Rs 20 per month was given to the beneficiaries. From then on, the pension amount has been hiked from time to time. Of these pensions to various categories of beneficiaries, the pension for disabled persons was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from January this year. Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran said the central government is providing Rs.300 per month for those above 80 years and for the rest, Rs 200 per month. The rest of the amount is borne by the state government. Asked about the DMK's electoral promise that the pension under social security schemes would be increased to Rs.1,500 per month, Thennarasu said, "The pension amount has been hiked gradually from time to time. In due course, further hikes will also happen." On the long pending demand of the government employees to revert to the old pension scheme, Thennarasu said the union government has formed a committee led by union finance secretary TV Somanathan to review the pension scheme. Besides, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken certain decisions in this regard. The Tamil Nadu government is closely studying these developments to arrive at a decision as to which system would be suitable for the state. This would be discussed with the chief minister." Meanwhile, criticising the hike of Rs.200 to the monthly pension under the social security schemes by the DMK government, the deposed leader of the AIADMK, O Panneerselvam said the DMK had promised to hike the pension to Rs.1,500 per month. This would be insufficient since prices of all essential commodities have gone up. Panneerselvam also pointed out that the DMK election manifesto said a hike in monthly pension would benefit 32 lakh beneficiaries. The policy note for the social welfare department said 34.62 lakh persons benefitted from these schemes. But the finance minister has said only around 30 lakh people would be benefitted by the present hike. As such, it is clear that the number of beneficiaries has come down by 4.5 lahks after the DMK government assumed office. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinkaran also criticised the government for hiking the pension amount only by Rs.200 instead of Rs.500.