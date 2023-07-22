Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea alleges caste discrimination in TN in conducting 'Aadi' festival in temple

The litigant C Rajendran submitted that the village consists of nearly 80 Scheduled Caste families and 8 dominant caste families.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Pudukkottai collector, among others, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed alleging caste discrimination in conducting the 'Aadi' festival in Kamatchiamman temple in Idayankottai village in the district.

The litigant C Rajendran submitted that the village consists of nearly 80 Scheduled Caste families and 8 dominant caste families. The members of both castes had contributed funds for the renovation of the above temple in 2001, he added.

However, the dominant community members are preventing SC people from paying festival tax or performing poojas for the 10-day 'Aadi' festival, which commences in the temple on Sunday. He requested the court to ensure the collection of festival tax from SC members and allotment of at least one of the 10 'mandagapadi' for SC people during the festival.

When the case was heard on Friday, the government counsel informed that a peace committee meeting would be held on Friday evening to resolve the issue. Recording the same, a bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the case to next week.

