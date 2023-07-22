Single syllabus in TN universities from this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy on Friday said all state universities and autonomous colleges in Tamil Nadu must implement a common syllabus from the current academic year. The announcement came after the minister held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of state universities on Friday.

Incidentally, Governor R N Ravi met the VCs of various TN private universities at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), which is being opposed by the ruling DMK government.

The minister said the common syllabus was sent to the VCs of 13 state universities a month ago and all of them have accepted the syllabus prepared by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE). The common syllabus will be implemented for most of the arts and science courses from this academic year (2023-24) itself, he said.

The minister further said Tamil and English language syllabi will be 100% the same for all, while for other subjects, the universities can change 25% of the syllabus according to their needs. “The common syllabus will not affect the independent functioning of universities or boards of studies in any way. The common syllabus will ensure that all students get equal education,” the minister said. When asked about teachers who are opposed to the idea, Ponmudy said those protesting will be asked to explain their concerns about adopting the common syllabus.

‘Students with arrears won’t be affected’

Ponmudy also discussed various problems of the state universities with the VCS at the meeting. The minister said students who have to write arrears will not be affected in any way as exams will be conducted for them as per the old syllabus.

Speaking to reporters, Ponmudy said a few state universities have launched courses in Journalism and AI this year and the syllabus for these courses will be revamped later. To enhance the quality of state universities and improve their ranking at the national level, the state government has decided to provide the required assistance to the universities, he said.

“To improve their NIRF ranking, a committee will be formed to guide the universities,” the minister said. The minister also said measures are being taken to fill vacancies of registrars and controllers of examinations in universities soon. Ponmudy said there is a discrepancy in the salaries of non-teaching and teaching staff, and soon a committee will be formed to bring in uniformity.

Reasons put forward

Against common syllabus

Revised syllabi are outdated

Teachers and university boards were not consulted

More weightage given to skill-based courses, not to core subjects

In favour of common syllabus

Will improve quality of education

Students in TN will get uniform education

Courses have been revamped as per industry needs

13 VCs have accepted it: Minister

“Common syllabus will not affect independent functioning of universities in any way. The common syllabus will ensure that all students in TN get equal education,” Ponmudy said



