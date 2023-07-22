Southern Railway launches economy meals at seven stations in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide quality affordable food for general class passengers, including interstate workers, the Southern Railway on Friday opened new service counters at seven stations. These counters will offer two different meals priced at Rs 20 and Rs 50.

The first category of meal will contain seven pooris (175 gm), dry aloo (150 gm) and pickle (12 gm). The second category of meal is an assortment of South Indian rice or Rajma/Chole - rice or khichdi or kulche/bhature - chole or pav-bhaji or masala dosa.

The stations where these counters are now operational include Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Salem and Erode, according to a press note.

The extended service centres have been placed in front of general class coaches on the platforms.

To ensure quality, the meals will be supplied from the kitchen units such as refreshment rooms of IRCTC located at these seven stations. The scheme will be implemented by IRCTC on an experimental basis for six months.

The release said 200-ml packaged water in glasses will be sold at the counters. Efforts are being made to source 200 ml water bottles at the stations, wherever feasible. Until it fructifies, one-litre bottles will be made available. The extended service counters will be progressively be expanded to other stations.

