Home States Tamil Nadu

Spinning mills split over decision to resume work in TN

No concrete assurance from ministers on demands, say a few assns

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Members of spinning mills associations met ministers Thangam Thenarasu, R Gandhi and T M Anbarasan at the secretariat in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  After a meeting with ministers for electricity, textile and MSME in Chennai on Friday, a section of spinning mills associations announced that it would withdraw the strike and resume production on Saturday.

A couple of associations, however, said they are yet to take a decision, claiming that the ministers did not give concrete solutions to their demands which include a reduction in electricity tariff and removal of import duty on cotton.

According to sources, Minister for Electricity Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan and Minister for Handlooms R Gandhi met office-bearers of open-end and MSME spinning mill associations and mill owners who are on strike since July 15. 

The industrialists aired their grievances and urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs, including peak hour charges and fixed demand charges. They also requested the government to take up their cause with the Union government. Apart from power tariff reduction, the delegation submitted a list of demands related to the minimum wages committee, and release of capital subsidy dues under the New Integrated Textile Policy 2020.

Speaking to TNIE, Open-End Spinning Mills Association (OSMA) president G Arulmozhi said the ministers gave an assurance to find a positive solution, therefore they would withdraw the strike. “Thangam Thennarasu said he would speak to Chief Minister and announce a positive result for us in the next few days. Until then, the ministers asked us to withdraw the strike and resume production,” he said.

ALSO READ | Mills strike in TN results in loss of over Rs 350 crore in 3 days

President of Recycle Textile Federation (RTF) M Jayabal said they haven’t decided yet on withdrawing the strike. “After listening to our demands, the ministers merely said they would take up the matter with the CM and announce a decision after a detailed discussion. They just assured us to give a positive announcement on the electricity tariff and haven’t solved it yet. So, let the government first announce its decision and we shall decide on our next move after having a discussion with our association members,” he said.

More than 900 spinning mills, including OE mills and MSME units, have been on strike across the state. While OE mills began their strike on July 10, MSME mills started their strike on July 15.  Sources said the mills incurred a loss of over Rs 500 crores in the past few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spinning mills TM Anbarasan MSME spinning mill Mills strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp