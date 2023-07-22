TN tribals to get telemedicine, study centre via internet

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: The state tribal welfare department will soon provide free long-range wireless Internet connectivity in selected tribal areas in Erode and Tirupathur districts using which telemedicine and smart study centres will be introduced in these remote areas.

The facility will be provided in 33 tribal hamlets in Nelli Vasal Naadu, Pudur Naadu and Pungampattu Naadu in Jawadhu Hills in Tirupathur district at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore and three tribal settlements at Anthiyur taluk in Erode at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore, according to an order issued by the tribal welfare department. The scheme has been introduced to improve the locals’ connection with the outside world and offer them better opportunities for growth. CCTV cameras will also be installed under the scheme to monitor forest areas.

“We are implementing the scheme as many mobile operators don’t show interest in providing connectivity in tribal areas as it wouldn’t be commercially viable because of the sparse population. The scheme will help people access modern technologies,” a top tribal welfare department official said.

Under the project, wireless internet through linking towers will be provided with a speed of 100 Mbps. “A local person in each hamlet will be trained to provide medicines to implement the telemedicine facility. People can visit the telemedicine facility in the hamlet and consult doctors in primary health centres through videoconference and get medicines,” said an official.

In smart study centres, voluntary mentors, including retired professors, will provide guidance to school students and also hold classes for them. Computers and gadgets required for this will also be provided under the project, officials said.

According to officials, telemedicine and smart study centres are being implemented in six tribal hamlets in Anthiyur block for more than a year now. The government has decided to expand the project to Erode, Tirupathur and Kolli Hills in Namakkal district following the success of the initiative. A proposal for implementing a similar project in other parts of Namakkal district has been sent by the state planning commission, officials said.

