Villupuram Collector inspects govt children's home

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: During an inspection of the government children's home in Salamedu, district collector C Palani encouraged the children to participate in sports and extracurricular activities, on Thursday.



A release stated that the home, registered under the Youth Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 and operating under the Department of Social Security, accommodates 84 students, including orphans, destitute, and those from below-poverty-line families.

An additional seven girls and seven boys occupy the reception section, said the release. On Thursday, 29 children were present at the home, said an official release, which also conducts classes from one to eight.



Collector Palani said, "In an effort to ensure the well-being of the children, the residence was inspected and the evidence of registration and relevant records examined. Additionally, the presence of basic facilities such as dormitories, well-equipped classrooms with seating arrangements, electric lighting, fans, clean drinking water, toilets, and a functional kitchen was assessed."



Additional factors that were checked included the quality of breakfast, whether surveillance cameras were in use, and the library and computer lab. Collector Palani visited children's classrooms to assess their learning and reading skills, sources added.



He saw the paintings made by children and instruments for training in music, and said, "Besides keeping the house clean every day, the teachers and officials should monitor the students regularly to ensure the safety of the children."

