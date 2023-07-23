4 tuberculosis cases in tribal hamlets of Tamil Nadu in a week

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of four positive cases of tuberculosis (TB) were identified in T Palayur and Tholluvabetta villages in Bettamugilalam panchayat in Kelamangalam block in the past one week.

According to sources, four persons from tribal habitations in Bettamugilalam panchayat tested positive for TB and a 55-year-old woman who tested positive for TB died two weeks ago in one of the habitations. Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer C Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Tuberculosis A Sugantha, and others visited the village on Saturday and asked people to cooperate with them to prevent further cases.

An official said, “Last week, about 20 samples were collected from the habitations were tested using Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test and sputum collected from people was used for test. A total of 58 TB-positive cases have been identified in the district so far in July.”

Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Santhalakshmi said that she is unaware of it and will take steps to prevent it with the support of the health department. Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary Jayakumar said, “We have started to spread awareness people about TB and revenue department is also supporting this.”

