ASHA workers assigned to each Alleri settlement due to snakebite deaths

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the backdrop of two deaths as a result of snakebite in two months in Alleri hill, the district collector has circulated emergency contact numbers of health and forest department officials among residents for emergencies.

As per a release issued on Saturday, one ASHA worker has been appointed to each settlement in the hillock for emergencies. These workers are responsible for arranging transportation to the nearest government hospital or primary health centre and coordinating with ambulance services.

The government has provided an emergency ambulance for the hillock that will be stationed at the junction. An awareness programme was conducted on July 7 by doctors from Vellore CMC in collaboration with the forest department. Residents were educated on procedures to follow during snakebites, and urged to contact health and forest officials.

When questioned about construction of roads in the Alleri region and the inaccessibility during emergencies, Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu said, “Survey is currently in progress, and once completed, the official will submit the proposal to the forest department. Subsequently, we will take up this matter with the Centre and obtain the necessary clearance.”

For quick assistance, residents could use the following contact numbers: District Medical Officer Vimal: 96778 77009; ASHA worker Minnala: 7373836724; (Forest Department offcials) Janardhanan: 91599 16782; Sudhakar: 86104 05893; Venkataraman: 94425 66518; Ananda Selvakumar: 99407 45763; Sukumar: 99435 83239.

