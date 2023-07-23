BJP avoids talks on Manipur as it's afraid to face truth: Madurai MP Venkatesan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai MP S Venkatesan accused the BJP government at the centre of not allowing opposition parties to initiate talks about Manipur violence. "Though the parliament's monsoon session has commenced, the BJP government has been refusing to initiate conversations with the opposition parties about the Manipur violence as it is afraid to face the truth," he said.

He pointed out that it took 78 days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue. He insisted that the Union government should take action against the Manipur government instead of protecting them.

Addressing media persons, Venkatesan said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will be organising a convention on state rights protection in the district on Sunday. Venkatesan said the meeting is being held to condemn the Union government for refusing the rights of the states ruled by the opposition parties and acting against them.

He said CPM general secretary Sitharaman Yechury, DMK MP Trichy Siva, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and other political leaders are taking part in the event.

