 'BJP harping on UCC to divert attention from Manipur violence'

MADURAI: All people will not be treated equally if a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is enforced, said State Organiser of the Human Rights Protection Council S Vanjinathan. Addressing a conference organised by the Public Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in Madurai on Saturday, he said, "The union government is bringing up the UCC issue now only to divert the public's attention from the Manipur violence."
"Imposing a single civil code for such a culturally diverse country will have an adverse impact on all our lives, though the government's plan is to target only the Muslims. The government should instead focus on removing discriminatory practices in personal laws associated with various religions," he said.
