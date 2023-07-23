Home States Tamil Nadu

 'BJP harping on UCC to divert attention from Manipur violence'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: All people will not be treated equally if a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is enforced, said State Organiser of the Human Rights Protection Council S Vanjinathan. Addressing a conference organised by the Public Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in Madurai on Saturday, he said, "The union government is bringing up the UCC issue now only to divert the public's attention from the Manipur violence."

"Imposing a single civil code for such a culturally diverse country will have an adverse impact on all our lives, though the government's plan is to target only the Muslims. The government should instead focus on removing discriminatory practices in personal laws associated with various religions," he said.

Taking exception to the centre making statements about implementing UCC even without releasing a draft document about it, Vanjinathan said, "Only if a draft of the civil code is released, the public can understand the government's actual agenda. Yes, Dr. Ambedkar also spoke about having a common civil code, but he had envisioned the code to be drafted after eliciting and incorporating views from all sections of the society." Advocate Mahaboob Aadeep and others were also present on the occasion.
