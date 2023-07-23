Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin has warned ministers they will lose post if they don’t deliver: Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi revealed this while inaugurating the first job mela organised to mark the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Published: 23rd July 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing appointment orders at a job mela on Saturday | Express

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing appointment orders at a job mela on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the cabinet meeting held during the day, warned ministers that their portfolios would be changed if they don’t perform well. Udhayanidhi revealed this while inaugurating the first job mela organised to mark the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The Labour Welfare Department has planned to conduct 100 job melas by December, he said.

Pulling the leg of Labour Minister CV Ganesan, Udhayanidhi said in a jovial manner, “Ganesan is elder to me by many years. But, he referred to me as ‘annan’ (elder brother) throughout his speech. He might have thought that he could reduce his age by doing so. Besides, he also changed my portfolio. Ganesan addressed me as minister for skill development.

It was just today (at the cabinet meeting) that our chief minister warned ministers to deliver or lose their portfolio. But within a short time, Ganesan has changed my portfolio. He has also given me his portfolio, which shows his love and affection for me.  But I return the portfolio to him,” Udhayanidhi said amid a peal of laughter.

“A total of 2,400 job melas have been organised benefitting 1.5 lakh people since the DMK government assumed office in 2021. Today, I am presenting the appointment order to the 1,50,000th person at this event,” Udhayanidhi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp