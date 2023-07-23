CM Stalin has warned ministers they will lose post if they don’t deliver: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the cabinet meeting held during the day, warned ministers that their portfolios would be changed if they don’t perform well. Udhayanidhi revealed this while inaugurating the first job mela organised to mark the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The Labour Welfare Department has planned to conduct 100 job melas by December, he said.

Pulling the leg of Labour Minister CV Ganesan, Udhayanidhi said in a jovial manner, “Ganesan is elder to me by many years. But, he referred to me as ‘annan’ (elder brother) throughout his speech. He might have thought that he could reduce his age by doing so. Besides, he also changed my portfolio. Ganesan addressed me as minister for skill development.

It was just today (at the cabinet meeting) that our chief minister warned ministers to deliver or lose their portfolio. But within a short time, Ganesan has changed my portfolio. He has also given me his portfolio, which shows his love and affection for me. But I return the portfolio to him,” Udhayanidhi said amid a peal of laughter.

“A total of 2,400 job melas have been organised benefitting 1.5 lakh people since the DMK government assumed office in 2021. Today, I am presenting the appointment order to the 1,50,000th person at this event,” Udhayanidhi said.

