Flying for seven days, ‘Karnapura’ pigeon creates history in Coimbatore bird race

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A one-year-old female Karnapura pigeon has achieved a record by flying for seven days in a bird race held in Karumbukkadai in Coimbatore recently organised by Karumbukkadai pigeon growers Association. Out of a total of 13 pigeons which took part in the competition, the bird owned by Mohammed Abbas has won the competition.

The pigeon flew for 44.20 hours in seven days from 7 am to 3 or 4 pm in the surrounding of Karumbukkadai from July 14. The race was monitored by three referees, who ensured that the bird did not sit at any place between 7 am and 4 pm. The bird flew up to CMCH and Kurichi Pirivu from Karumbukkadai and was monitored by the volunteers, who were following it on their two-wheelers.

Mohammed Abbas said he is rearing around 90 birds and trained this female bird for past two and half months.

“The bird eats three almonds and less than 15 g of Ragi per day, which helped it to fly without getting tired,” he said, adding that the bird has also won the district level competitions, by flying for 21.08 hours. District Pigeon Welfare Association president A Abbas told TNIE that the bird made Coimbatore proud by winning the prize. “Proper training should be given to the bird to make it dive. It has successfully dived between 7 am to 10 am, which is one of the norms during the competition.”

COIMBATORE: A one-year-old female Karnapura pigeon has achieved a record by flying for seven days in a bird race held in Karumbukkadai in Coimbatore recently organised by Karumbukkadai pigeon growers Association. Out of a total of 13 pigeons which took part in the competition, the bird owned by Mohammed Abbas has won the competition. The pigeon flew for 44.20 hours in seven days from 7 am to 3 or 4 pm in the surrounding of Karumbukkadai from July 14. The race was monitored by three referees, who ensured that the bird did not sit at any place between 7 am and 4 pm. The bird flew up to CMCH and Kurichi Pirivu from Karumbukkadai and was monitored by the volunteers, who were following it on their two-wheelers.Mohammed Abbas said he is rearing around 90 birds and trained this female bird for past two and half months. “The bird eats three almonds and less than 15 g of Ragi per day, which helped it to fly without getting tired,” he said, adding that the bird has also won the district level competitions, by flying for 21.08 hours. District Pigeon Welfare Association president A Abbas told TNIE that the bird made Coimbatore proud by winning the prize. “Proper training should be given to the bird to make it dive. It has successfully dived between 7 am to 10 am, which is one of the norms during the competition.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });