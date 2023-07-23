Madurai Bench of Madras HC lauds South Zone IG for his efforts to improve investigation protocol

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently appreciated Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg for taking effective steps to improve the investigation procedures, ensure timely filing of final reports and properly follow up cases in trial courts.



Justice GR Swaminathan made the observation in a contempt petition filed by Prince Prabhu Doss of Virudhunagar, who had alleged last year that the police made a false statement before the high court that a final report was filed in his case.



Coming to know from the IG that there is a delay on the part of the subordinate courts in issuing acknowledgment receipts while receiving final reports from the police and also in taking the final reports on file, the judge had issued a series of directions to both the police and the subordinate judiciary last year, to solve this problem and digitising the issuance of acknowledgment receipts, among others.



Filing a status report on the compliance of the said directions recently, Garg informed the court that the pendency of cases has reduced by 65.77% in the 10 districts in south TN in the last year. With regard to the steps taken to ensure the quality of investigation in those districts, the IG added that he has issued three different memoranda in April and July this year, containing instructions to the south police with regard to recording audio and video statements of witnesses, introducing participative supervision system during investigation in murder and murder for gain cases for successful trial and for the implementation of the trial monitoring system.



The judge complimented the IG for his endeavour and said if these instructions are strictly followed by police officers, it would have a huge impact on the criminal justice system and thereby benefit society. Further noting that the High Court has a duty to exercise continuous superintendence over the courts of judicial magistrates, the judge added that a reply would be sought from the principal district and sessions judges on making similar efforts on their end. The matter was adjourned to September 29.

