Man arrested in connection with Rs 35 lakh robbery case from Erode 

Published: 23rd July 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police arrested a person in connection with a Rs 35 lakh robbery from Erode. According to the police, the accused, identified as Rajendran (58) from Nagampalli in Karur district was a part of a gang that posed as government officials and robbed a farmer from Theni district of Rs 35 lakh.

"Sivaji (67) is a resident of Uthamapalayam in Theni and he was introduced to Rajkumar through his cousin's friend Pandi (50). Pandi told Sivaji that Rajkumar had many Rs 2,000 notes and if he gave him Rs 35 lakh, Rajkumar would give him Rs 50 lakh," police said.

"Believing it to be true, Sivaji came to Erode on July 4 with Rs 35 lakh cash along with his cousin Senthil. Rajkumar picked them up in his car from Lakkapuram in Erode. Two people accompanied Rajkumar and they went towards Perundurai. There four people came in another car. They introduced themselves as government officials and told Sivaji and Senthil to get down from the car for investigation, following which they got into Rajkumar's car and drove off with the money," police said.

When Sivaji tried contacting Rajkumar and Pandi, they numbers were switched off, following which he realised that he was cheated. He then filed a complaint at Modakurichi police station. Police registered a case and arrested Rajendran on Friday evening after investigation. "We are on the lookout for six more members of the gang," police added.

