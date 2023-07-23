Man murders wife, calls mom-in-law to share info

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram Taluk police are currently on the look out for a mason and his relative for in connection with the murder of the former's wife over an argument, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Divya.



The accused Vadivel, from Jeevaraj Nagar, Salamedu, was married to Divya, from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, for 11 years and the couple has three daughters. Their relation, however, turned sour due to Vadivel's addiction to liquor, which resulted in him often returning home in an inebriated state. This would lead to frequent quarrels. Following one such episode with her husband, Divya moved to her mother's house.



On Thursday evening, Vadivel and his relative E Nagaraj (30) went to Divya's house and managed to convince her to return with them. Police said, an hour later, Vadivel called Divya's mother, K Krishnaveni, and admitted to murdering her daughter over an altercation. On reaching his house, Krishnaveni found Divya lying in a pool of blood, with her throat slit. But both Vadivel and Nagaraj were nowhere to be found.



On information, police arrived and sent Divya's body to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for an autopsy. A case was filed against Vadivel and Nagaraj, both of who are absconding. Nagaraj's role in the murder, however, is unclear.



Man kills neighbour, wife and sons help



A man and his elder son were arrested for allegedly killing their neighbour over an argument on trimming branches of a tree, on Friday. The younger sons of the accused have been sent to juvenile detention, while his wife is absconding.



The deceased has been identified as Harikrishnan (36), a wage labourer from P Villianur near Villupuram. On Thursday night, Harikrishnan and his relative cum neighbour Anandaraj (38) got into dispute after he requested Anandaraj to trim branches of a tree on the latter's property that caused damage to Harikrishnan's home.



In support of her husband, Anandaraj's wife Vijaya, along with their three sons, attacked Harikrishnan with vessels. Anandaraj retrieved a knife from his home and stabbed Harikrishnan in the thigh. Although Harikrishnan was rushed to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam by the villagers, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.



Acting on the complaint filed by Harikrishnan's wife, Valavanur police registered a case and subsequently arrested Anandaraj and his elder son, Eswaran (19). The two minor sons were taken in for questioning. While Anandaraj and Eswaran have been remanded in Villupuram district jail, the minors have been sent to juvenile detention. A hunt is on to apprehend Vijaya.

