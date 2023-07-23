Millets come as life-saver for farmers in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nutritious value apart, millets also have the power to save lives and livelihood. So believes the agriculture department, as it recently suggested the farmers in the district to cultivate millets instead of paddy, for they need less quantity of water. The suggestion comes at a time when the farmers are all worried since there is not enough water in Periyar dam for irrigation purposes.

Sources said the paddy cultivation in the district has dropped significantly as water in Periyar dam is less. More than 1,400 hectares are being used for first-crop paddy cultivation in Madurai. The second crop (samba) season kicks off in the later part of August and September. Though many farmers are awaiting for better rainfall for starting the season, a few are pinning their hopes on other crops for the first season.

"The monsoon will be in its full swing only in September. Instead of waiting for the second season, we have decided to opt for millet and pulses that require much less water when compared to paddy. We are planning to start Samba season in September last or October," said Rajesh, a farmer from Madurai

Speaking to TNIE, Suburaj, joint director (i/c) of agriculture department said, "We want farmers to rotate crops - from paddy to millets and pulses - to tackle the irrigation issues. Till date, a total of 370 kg of various varieties of millet seeds, 26.72 tonnes of pulses and 4.6 tonnes of oil seeds have been sold through the agriculture department. Though there will be a slight hike in pulses and millet cultivation areas, still many farmers are keen on starting off the Samba paddy cultivation at the earliest this year, as many as missed the first crop paddy cultivation." He added that farmers can avail millets, pulses and oil seeds from the agriculture department, and that all agriculture centres in the district have enough stock.

