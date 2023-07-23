‘No need for temple if it perpetuates violence’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “If temples are going to perpetuate violence, their existence will have no meaning and in all such cases, it would be better to close down those temples so that violence can be averted,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said. He made the observations while dismissing a plea seeking police protection for organising a festival at Arulmighu Sri Ruthra Maha Kaliyamman Alayam in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

The plea was filed by hereditary trustee of the temple, K Thangarasu. During hearing, additional public prosecutor A Damodaran submitted that there was a dispute between two parties in conducting the festival. A peace committee meeting was conducted by the tahsildar in which both groups participated, but no settlement was arrived at.

There was also a dispute as to who would place the Vinayakar idol inside the temple. Since the tahsildar found that granting permission for the festival might lead to a law-and-order problem, he directed that no one should place the idol inside the temple, an additional public prosecutor said.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said, “The time and energy of the police and revenue departments have been unnecessarily wasted in resolving disputes between groups fighting over their right to conduct the festival.”He dismissed the plea and held that police protection cannot be granted and it is left open to the parties to conduct the festival peacefully without their ego coming to the forefront.

“The purpose of a temple is to enable devotees to worship God for peace and happiness. Unfortunately, temple festivals are perpetuating violence, and it is only becoming a centre stage for groups to show who is powerful in the particular area. Till man drops his ego and goes to the temple seeking blessings of God, the whole purpose of having a temple is of no use,” he said.

