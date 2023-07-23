Reinstating govt staff: Chief secy told to appear for contempt on August 21

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena in a contempt petition filed against him in 2021 for delay in complying with an order passed by the court during his tenure as the secretary of municipal administration department.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that though the order was passed in February 2020, it was not implemented by the department till July 10, 2023. Moreover, no counter-affidavit was filed by Meena in the contempt petition in the intervening period, the judge added.

Shiv Das Meena

Even when the case was taken up for hearing on July 19 this year, the current municipal administration secretary, who was not a party to the contempt petition, filed the ‘compliance affidavit’ instead of Meena, the judge noted and criticised the officer for failing to follow basic procedure.

“No other officer is entitled to file any affidavit on behalf of the person, who is impleaded as the respondent in a contempt case. This court expects that these basic procedural issues must be learned by a senior officer of the state government,” the judge said.

Holding that the huge delay in compliance with the order itself amounts to contempt of court, he told the court registry to issue a statutory notice to Meena, directing him to appear before the court in person on August 21.

The contempt petition was filed by S Rajesh Ayyanar Murugan, who was working as a junior assistant in Theni, over non-compliance of an order passed on February 28, 2020, on a petition filed by him in 2016 seeking reinstatement, after he was given compulsory retirement from service due to corruption charges.

Through the said order, his punishment was set aside and a direction was issued to the government to pay 25% back-wages to him for the nonworking period, along with other attendant benefits.

After the government’s appeal against the order failed, Meena passed orders to reinstate him in service in September 2021. But the rest of the order was not implemented till this month.

The case

Though Meena, who was then the revenue secretary, passed orders to reinstate the employee in service in September 2021, the rest of the order was not implemented till this month

