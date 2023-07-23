Sudan native who met an accident dies at hospital in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old Sudan native who suffered injuries in the road accident that killed an SB-CID constable at Oppanakara Street on Thursday died at the hospital without responding to treatment on Friday. Police said efforts are underway to send the body to Saudi Arabia, where his family lives now.

The deceased person was identified as Ibrahim alias Ibrahim Tahir Eisa Elzain (23) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was a native of Sudan and recently his family shifted to Saudi Arabia, said police. Another injured Basheer Suohaib Sheriff (22) son of Elsheriff Hadi Basheer from North Sudan is under treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Suohaib was pursuing B Pharm in New Delhi while Ibrahim was studying BCA in Kuniyamuthur and stayed in a rental room at BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

Suhaib visited Coimbatore a month ago to meet his friends. On Thursday, while travelling on Oppanakara Street, unaware of the one-way, the duo's two-wheeler crashed into the bike of K Marimuthu (47) Special Branch - CID head constable of Ukkadam police station from the wrong side. Marimuthu died while being taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Further probe is on.

