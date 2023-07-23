Home States Tamil Nadu

Sudan native who met an accident dies at hospital in Coimbatore

Suohaib was pursuing B Pharm in New Delhi while Ibrahim was studying BCA in Kuniyamuthur and stayed in a rental room at BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

Published: 23rd July 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old Sudan native who suffered injuries in the road accident that killed an SB-CID constable at Oppanakara Street on Thursday died at the hospital without responding to treatment on Friday. Police said efforts are underway to send the body to Saudi Arabia, where his family lives now.

The deceased person was identified as Ibrahim alias Ibrahim Tahir Eisa Elzain (23) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was a native of Sudan and recently his family shifted to Saudi Arabia, said police.  Another injured Basheer Suohaib Sheriff (22) son of Elsheriff Hadi Basheer from North Sudan is under treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).  Suohaib was pursuing B Pharm in New Delhi while Ibrahim was studying BCA in Kuniyamuthur and stayed in a rental room at BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

Suhaib visited Coimbatore a month ago to meet his friends. On Thursday, while travelling on Oppanakara Street, unaware of the one-way, the duo's two-wheeler crashed into the bike of K Marimuthu (47) Special Branch - CID head constable of Ukkadam police station from the wrong side. Marimuthu died while being taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan native Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp