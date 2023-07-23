Tamil Nadu cabinet clears 10 projects worth Rs 6K crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday cleared 10 projects with a total investment commitment of around Rs 6,000 crore. Sources said these investments would provide employment opportunities for around 27,000 people and come up in various parts of the state.

The sources also said that of the 10 projects, two are electrical vehicle projects and two more are for establishing global capability centres under R and D policy. While three are regular industrial sector projects, one is in the electronics sector. Besides, two more projects are coming up in the textile industry. One of them is in the technical textiles sector.

The cabinet has cleared these projects ahead of the forthcoming global investors meet scheduled for January 2024. The government has been making all-out efforts to turn this event into a grand success by involving globally renowned firms from various countries.

