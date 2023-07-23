Tiruchy corporation to set up 50-tonne processing plant to handle construction and demolition waste

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the processing of construction debris continuing to be a sore point for Tiruchy corporation, the civic body has decided to set up a 50-tonne processing plant in the city to handle such waste. Senior officials, however, believe that before proceeding with the idea, the corporation should hold a meeting with people outside the state involved in processing construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

"We need a plant that can process about 50 tonnes of waste a day, but before establishing such a facility we should also hold meetings with recyclers processing such waste in Delhi and other states. This would help us get their opinion about it. After this meeting, we would finalise on establishing the C&D plant," a senior corporation official said.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan told TNIE that the civic body was checking processing facilities in other municipalities, and that councillors during a visit to Telangana last month checked processing facilities in Siddipet Municipality. Tiruchy, he said, would come up with an apt system to process debris. Senior officials admitted that the city needs a C&D processing plant.

"At present, we use construction and demolition waste for land filling. Some of the construction firms are taking it from us but we need a plant to process such waste in the future as we have already decided to annex more wards to city limits. This would increase construction activities and generation of waste from construction sites. A decision on establishing the C&D plant would soon be taken. In meeting recyclers, we would discuss the options for using the processed debris, and get their opinion on making bricks from it," a corporation engineer said.

Construction firms described it as the need of the hour. "Establishing such a facility would be of great help for us. Bricks made from demolition waste are comparatively heavy. Therefore, I am unsure whether all the contractors would use it. We hope the corporation explores other ways to use recycled debris," said K Ramkumar, a contractor based in Tiruchy.

