Banned plastic items freely available as Coimbatore corpn looks the other way

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Owing to the lack of stringent action by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the sale of banned plastic items continues freely in the city.

The Tamil Nadu government after announcing a ban on 14 types of single-use plastic items, has been taking stupendous efforts in maintaining that order. The government launched a programme called “Meendum Manjapai” to promote the usage of cloth bags instead of plastic carry covers and also has been taking numerous steps to create awareness among the traders as well as the public.

However, the majority of the individuals in the city refuse to move on to alternate items. Most of them cite cost-cutting as one of the main reasons for sticking to cheaper plastics. Complaints were raised against the spike in the usage of the banned plastic items including the non-biodegradable covers in Coimbatore city.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “Whenever complaints are raised against the banned plastic usage in the city, the officials raid the shops at that moment and impose fines against the violators by seizing the banned plastic items. There has been no concrete or stringent action against those traders who continue to harm the environment. The officials must seal off the stores of the violators for good and take criminal action against them just like how they would take action against a trader selling banned gutkha products.”

When inquired about it, a CCMC official said, “The civic body has been conducting frequent inspections across the city through its sanitary inspectors. Also, hefty fine amounts are being levied upon the violators who use or sell them. Apart from them, we are also issuing warnings and serving notices. The CCMC Commissioner would take a call on sealing the stores that sell the banned items.”

COIMBATORE: Owing to the lack of stringent action by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the sale of banned plastic items continues freely in the city. The Tamil Nadu government after announcing a ban on 14 types of single-use plastic items, has been taking stupendous efforts in maintaining that order. The government launched a programme called “Meendum Manjapai” to promote the usage of cloth bags instead of plastic carry covers and also has been taking numerous steps to create awareness among the traders as well as the public. However, the majority of the individuals in the city refuse to move on to alternate items. Most of them cite cost-cutting as one of the main reasons for sticking to cheaper plastics. Complaints were raised against the spike in the usage of the banned plastic items including the non-biodegradable covers in Coimbatore city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “Whenever complaints are raised against the banned plastic usage in the city, the officials raid the shops at that moment and impose fines against the violators by seizing the banned plastic items. There has been no concrete or stringent action against those traders who continue to harm the environment. The officials must seal off the stores of the violators for good and take criminal action against them just like how they would take action against a trader selling banned gutkha products.” When inquired about it, a CCMC official said, “The civic body has been conducting frequent inspections across the city through its sanitary inspectors. Also, hefty fine amounts are being levied upon the violators who use or sell them. Apart from them, we are also issuing warnings and serving notices. The CCMC Commissioner would take a call on sealing the stores that sell the banned items.”