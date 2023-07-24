CM Stalin inaugurated registration for 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Scheme' at govt event in Thoppur

By Express News Service

THOPPUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the registration for the 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Scheme' at a government event in Thoppur on Monday. In the event held at Thoppur in Dharmapuri, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar, Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi, Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkatesh and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani participated in the event.

Following the inauguration event which was held at the Thoppur Higher Secondary School the CM also participated in a public meeting at Thoppur market grounds.

In the meeting, CM MK Stalin said, 'The Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' is inaugurated in Dharmapuri because it holds a special meaning. In 1989, former CM M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Women Self Help Group Scheme here. This scheme was a massive success and over 4.57 lakh self-help groups are functioning across the state. In Dharmapuri alone, over 3.5 lakh women benefitted from the scheme. So inaugurating this scheme in Dharmapuri holds significance' he said.

CM Stalin informed that Under the scheme special camps will be held for the registration in 39,929 easily accessible locations across the state. Over 68,190 volunteers will be involved in the registration works and over 35,925 volunteers will be involved in assisting the people. These camps will continue till August 28th and camps will be open between 9 am and 1 pm and 2 pm and 5 pm. To ensure that every woman has an opportunity to enrol under this scheme camps will even function over the weekends. To ensure the success of the scheme Rs 7000 crores have been allocated and the next year we would allot over Rs 12000 crores, he said.

Stalin who spoke about DMK's efforts in the empowerment of women said, My first signature after being appointed as Chief Minister was to sign off for the free bus scheme for women. This would enable working women to save between Ra 800 to Rs 1000 per month and enable them. Over 36 lakh women benefit from this scheme on a daily basis. While the government had incurred an expense of Rs 283 crores, it is a very beneficial scheme. Similarly, under the women empowerment scheme, we are also providing Rs 1000 to young women undertaking higher education, he said.

THOPPUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the registration for the 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Scheme' at a government event in Thoppur on Monday. In the event held at Thoppur in Dharmapuri, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar, Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi, Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkatesh and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani participated in the event. Following the inauguration event which was held at the Thoppur Higher Secondary School the CM also participated in a public meeting at Thoppur market grounds. In the meeting, CM MK Stalin said, 'The Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' is inaugurated in Dharmapuri because it holds a special meaning. In 1989, former CM M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Women Self Help Group Scheme here. This scheme was a massive success and over 4.57 lakh self-help groups are functioning across the state. In Dharmapuri alone, over 3.5 lakh women benefitted from the scheme. So inaugurating this scheme in Dharmapuri holds significance' he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Stalin informed that Under the scheme special camps will be held for the registration in 39,929 easily accessible locations across the state. Over 68,190 volunteers will be involved in the registration works and over 35,925 volunteers will be involved in assisting the people. These camps will continue till August 28th and camps will be open between 9 am and 1 pm and 2 pm and 5 pm. To ensure that every woman has an opportunity to enrol under this scheme camps will even function over the weekends. To ensure the success of the scheme Rs 7000 crores have been allocated and the next year we would allot over Rs 12000 crores, he said. Stalin who spoke about DMK's efforts in the empowerment of women said, My first signature after being appointed as Chief Minister was to sign off for the free bus scheme for women. This would enable working women to save between Ra 800 to Rs 1000 per month and enable them. Over 36 lakh women benefit from this scheme on a daily basis. While the government had incurred an expense of Rs 283 crores, it is a very beneficial scheme. Similarly, under the women empowerment scheme, we are also providing Rs 1000 to young women undertaking higher education, he said.