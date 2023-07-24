Commuters say no to stainless steel barricades on Tiruchy-Dindigul NH, want saplings instead

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Stainless steel barricades, being installed atop the median of the Grand Trunk Road - a 7.4 km stretch of the state highway connecting Pon Nagar and Cholan Nagar, have drawn flak from activists and commuters who deem them to be a threat to life due to their potential to reflect light.

The barricades were installed on the stretch leading to Tiruchy-Dindigul National Highway as part of repair works under the chief minister's road development program. According to activists, saplings planted on the median of roads and highways serve a purpose.

Unlike stainless steel barricades, they do not reflect sunbeams or light emitting from cars approaching from the opposite side at night, the activists say, indicating that motorists and commuters are prone to get distracted due to the reflections on the road.

Activist Sakthivel Rengasamy told TNIE, "Steel barricades on the road could pose a threat to commuters, both on two-wheelers and in four-wheelers, alike. It causes inconvenience to commuters, particularly at night. The authorities should rather plant saplings in the middle of the road instead of such barricades." When contacted, Kesavan M, the divisional engineer of the state highways, told TNIE,

"Stainless steel barricades have been installed on highways across the state. But this is the first time we are receiving such complaints. We would take up such concerns for consideration once it comes to us." The repair work which commenced last year is expected to be completed by August.

