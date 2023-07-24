Home States Tamil Nadu

Construction material prices have gone up by 100 per cent: AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The prices of all construction materials have gone up by 100% in Tamil Nadu, but the government is unconcerned about it, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.
He was speaking after taking part in flag-hoisting functions held at four places on behalf of the party in  Edappadi constituency.

Palaniswami said, “During our regime,we kept the cost of construction materials under control. The price of cement was Rs 290 a bag, which has now touched Rs 430. The price of construction steel was Rs 36,000 a tonne, and it is Rs 67,000 today.

This has affected the construction industry, besides dissolving the dreams of many to own a house. During the 2021 poll campaign, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that if the price of construction materials goes up, they will be included in the list of essential commodities and the prices regulated. I have raised this twice in the Assembly, but in vain.

The reason is those in power have a connection with cement plant owners.”  Palaniswami also criticised the DMK for its initial promise on ‘urimai thogai’ for all women and its camp being organised now steps to identify and enrol eligible beneficiaries. “The chief minister has deceived the people of Tamil Nadu and gone back on his words,” Palaniswami said.

