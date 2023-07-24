Corporation stops construction of drains leading to Thamirabarani

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: After activists claimed that the drains being constructed from Vannarpettai area were aimed at releasing sewage into Thamirabarani river, the authorities of Tirunelveli corporation on Sunday stopped the construction work. Further, the civic body, in a statement, said the drains were commissioned to channel stormwater into the river and not waste water.



Activist S P Muthuraman, who has been raising his voice for preventing pollution of Thamirabarani for a decade now, said the corporation had taken up construction of the drains in violation of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board rules.



The civic body's statement read, "Based on the demand of residents, we commenced construction of stormwater drains. However, after some complaints, the work has been put on hold. We do not have any plan to carry wastewater through the stormwater drains. As for clearing sewage from Vannarpetti, work for an Under Ground Sewerage Scheme at a cost of `255 crore will begin soon."

