Don’t dump waste near Sulur base: IAF to people

COIMBATORE: Indian Air Force (IAF) officials from Sulur Air Force Station convened a meeting with around 15 village panchayat presidents on Saturday evening and advised them not to dump waste around the air force station. They said single-use polythene bags were blown into the premises when there is strong wind which could damage planes.

As per sources, Kalangal, Appanaickenpatti, Kangeyampalayam, Kadampadi, Peedampalli, Mayilampatti, Muthugoundenpudur, Arasur village panchayats in Coimbatore district and Paruvai and Karanampettai panchayats in Tirupur district are located close to the Air Force Station. Some of the panchayats have allegedly failed to discard plastic and meat waste properly and the villagers started dumping it around the compound wall of the air force station.

Officials said the polythene bags were disturbing the operations of IAF’s aircraft. “Bird movements have increased around the Air Force station due to garbage dumped on the roadside and it will affect the aircraft movements. Also, due to the strong wind in the Tamil month of Aadi, polythene bags are flying above the airfield. Already the local bodies sent notice to the meat shop owners not to dump the waste near the air force station and it should be discarded properly, said an official who took part in the meeting.

