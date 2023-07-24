Home States Tamil Nadu

IGMCRI to have nursing college soon, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

Published: 24th July 2023

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) will soon have a nursing college, announced Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, on Sunday. The CM was at IGMCRI on the occasion of the graduation ceremony.

Rangasamy presided over the event and awarded graduation certificates to 626 students from the batches of 2010-2017. He acknowledged Puducherry's contribution to medical education, producing nearly 1,000 doctors annually, with 370 securing seats through government quota, including 131 from IGMCRI.

The CM also emphasised the importance of technological advancements in the medical field. He also disclosed plans of opening a nursing college and a cancer unit at IGMCRI. The government is also working on establishing a medical university based on the institution and creating a separate department for medical education. Additionally, efforts are underway to open a government medical college in Karaikal.

Rangasamy also reiterated that the government will soon reserve 10% for government school students in medical and engineering courses and a decision regarding this will be taken in the ministry meeting.

The event was attended by Assembly speaker R Selvam, MLAs AKD Arumugam and KSP Ramesh, Health Department Secretary C Udayakumar, Director Dr G Sriramulu, Director of IGMCRI Dr C Udayashankar, Dean Dr V Ramachandra Bhat, Medical Superintendent Dr I Joseph Rajesh, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

During the ceremony, Rangasamy became emotional as the health secretary and IGMCRI's director highlighted the accomplishments of the institute, which holds a special place since it was one of his dream projects. 

IGMCRI

