Let's come together to unseat Narendra Modi-led govt: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In order to safeguard the Constitution of India, it is imperative that the people of India defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday. Addressing a conference on 'State Rights Protection' in Madurai, the Marxist leader cited the violence in Manipur to prove how the federal structure of the country was under attack.



"Until now, we were able to uphold the principle of unity in diversity. We respected every race in the country and did not discriminate based on their ethnicity. But now, for political benefits, the double-engine BJP government in Manipur is creating polarisation among the citizens in the state. As a result, the whole state is ablaze now," he said.



Noting that Article (1) of the Constitution states India is a union of states, Yechury said this is what federalism is. "Without the states, there is no India. All powers pertaining to the judiciary, finances, and other matters must be shared between the union government and the states. This principle of federalism, however, is under attack now. The BJP government is trying to implement a 'one-nation, one-government' policy through the GST, Hindi language imposition, and other means," he stated.



"The BJP refuses to speak about Manipur in the parliament. Secularism, economic sovereignty, and social justice are jeopardized in the state. Meanwhile, in the states where the BJP is not part of the government, they are trying to play politics using the governors. BJP Governors are trying to implement the Hindutva agenda in the states. The Constitution has three lists -- union, state, and concurrent. Education comes under the concurrent list. However, the centre is implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) without even consulting with the state governments. The same is the case with agricultural laws and cooperative policies," Yechury pointed out.



Exhorting the public to defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CPM leader said, "We are with you. This is why all the parties, which wish to safeguard the Constitution came together and formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."



CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan also addressed the gathering and listed instances of when the union government acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu. "In the past three years, the union government allotted just `22.31 crores for the promotion of Tamil language, whereas it allotted `643.84 crores for the promotion of Sanskrit," he recalled.



Later, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan spoke on the occasion and said the BJP's enemy is not the opposition parties, but the Constitution of India. "We have formed the INDIA alliance to protect the rights of all states and the nation's citizens," he added.

