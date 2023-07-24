Manipur riots: CPI to hold state-wide protest on July 25

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the party will stage protests across the state on July 25 as the union government has failed to maintain peace in Manipur. He said women from the Kuki community were insulted badly which created outrage across the globe. "It raises a question if Manipur is a part of India. If the centre held talks with both the communities, the situation could have been prevented.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to countries across the globe and received awards, but opened his mouth only after the Supreme Court intervened. He should render an unconditional apology to Indians," Mutharasan said, adding that the PM is afraid to discuss the Manipur issue in the parliament.



He further stated that the centre extended Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure for the third time in order to control ED and take revenge against the opposition. "Nehru family, Karnataka congress and DMK ministers were targeted", he added.



When asked about the increasing prices of essential commodities, Mutharasan said BJP state president K Annamalai should talk with the union government.

