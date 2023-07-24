MBBS, BDS admission counselling from July 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions 2023-24 under general category will be conducted from July 25 and counselling for 7.5% quota for government school students and special category will be conducted on July 27.

On Sunday, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research released the schedule for general counselling. As per the schedule, registration, payment and choice filling and locking will be conducted from 10 am on July 25 to 5 pm on July 31. Processing of seat allotment will be conducted on August 1 and 2. Result of round one will be declared on August 3.

Students can download the provisional allotment order from August 4 to 8 till 5 pm. Last date of joining is August 8 till 5 pm. The candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses will have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for government quota seats and Rs 1,000 for management quota seats, the DME said. Offline counselling will be conducted at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, King Institute in Guindy.

The selection committee also released fee structure for management quota and government quota seats in self financing medical colleges. The fee structure is available on www.tnhealth.in.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org.

Selection committee secretary Dr R Muthuselvan said offline counselling for 7.5% reservation for government school students and special category sports persons, persons with disability and wards of ex servicemen will be conducted on July 27.

This year, there are 606 seats - 473 seats were MBBS and 133 for BDS - under the 7.5% reservation for government school students this year. According to the selection committee, there are 6,326 MBBS and 1,768 BDS government quota seats.

CHENNAI: Online counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions 2023-24 under general category will be conducted from July 25 and counselling for 7.5% quota for government school students and special category will be conducted on July 27. On Sunday, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research released the schedule for general counselling. As per the schedule, registration, payment and choice filling and locking will be conducted from 10 am on July 25 to 5 pm on July 31. Processing of seat allotment will be conducted on August 1 and 2. Result of round one will be declared on August 3. Students can download the provisional allotment order from August 4 to 8 till 5 pm. Last date of joining is August 8 till 5 pm. The candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses will have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for government quota seats and Rs 1,000 for management quota seats, the DME said. Offline counselling will be conducted at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, King Institute in Guindy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The selection committee also released fee structure for management quota and government quota seats in self financing medical colleges. The fee structure is available on www.tnhealth.in.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org. Selection committee secretary Dr R Muthuselvan said offline counselling for 7.5% reservation for government school students and special category sports persons, persons with disability and wards of ex servicemen will be conducted on July 27. This year, there are 606 seats - 473 seats were MBBS and 133 for BDS - under the 7.5% reservation for government school students this year. According to the selection committee, there are 6,326 MBBS and 1,768 BDS government quota seats.