No trauma centre in 20-km radius, NH stretch claims 30% of Perambalur’s accident deaths

PERAMBALUR: With the accidents on the Padalur-Valikandapuram stretch of the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway accounting for about 30% of the 428 deaths the district recorded over a period of two-and-a-half years, demands pour in for the government to establish a trauma care centre in the route as precious time is often lost rushing the grievously injured to the nearest government hospital, which is about 20 kilometres away.

According to the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB), a total of 428 people perished in 477 road accidents in the district between January 2021 and June 2023. Of this, 130 people died and 520 escaped with injuries in 110 accidents that occurred between Padalur and Valikandapuram on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH. Padalur and Valikandapuram are designated accident black spots.

While police officials blame a host of factors, including the lack of flyovers at the several intersections and fewer service roads, for the high volume of accidents in the stretch, social workers say many of the victims die while being taken to hospital, the nearest of which is the government headquarters hospital in Perambalur that is about 20 km away.

“In case of a more serious case, the injured would have to be taken to Tiruchy GH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital) due to lack of facilities at Perambalur GH," said CPM district president N Chelladurai. This would mean the injured having to endure a ride of about 45 km from the accident spot. Hopeful of the difference a speciality hospital or trauma care centre in the stretch would make in reducing the fatalities, social workers have demanded for one.

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran also mentioned of having submitted a petition seeking the same with the Collectorate. "I am trying hard to bring a hospital here to facilitate immediate treatment for accident victims and prevent deaths,” he told TNIE. When contacted, a senior health department official in the district said, "If a hospital or trauma care centre has to be brought in the stretch, a request for the same must be placed with the health secretary through the district collector and the health department joint director. This must be made after recording the number of accidents, fatalities and the deaths during transportation of the victims.

An inspection will then be held following which favourable action will be initiated to establish one." Pointing out that a request for a trauma care centre in Padalur was in fact placed earlier, the official said, “This was, however, put on hold due to locals’ demand for a government hospital in Karai village near Padalur.” “A hospital is indeed necessary at Padalur and Valikandapuram," the official added.

Mentioning most accidents as occurring when heavy vehicles ply in the night hours, Chelladurai said, “Several years ago, the police used to stop the drivers of such heavy vehicles so that they wash their face and provide them tea to curb accidents. They don’t do this anymore. Introducing this measure again (to rid drivers of fatigue) can avoid some accidents."

