One year on, people await Dharmapuri-Kottaiyur bridge

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents alleged that almost a year after the announcement of a High-Level Bridge (HLB) connecting Ottanur in Dharmapuri and Kottaiyur in Salem at the cost of Rs 300 crore, no efforts have been taken for constructing it.

In 2022, during the Assembly session, state government announced the construction of a 2 km long bridge between Ottanur and Kottaiyur at the cost of Rs 300 crore. The project was proposed an alternative route between Dharmapuri and Salem. Speaking to TNIE, V Pranavkumar from Pennagaram said, “During his campaign for the Assembly polls, DMK chief MK Stalin promised to construct a bridge connecting Dharmapuri and Salem. This bridge will reduce travel time greatly and benefit the people.”

Another resident, A Kumar said, “In 2022, administrative sanction of Rs 2 crore was given to conduct a study on the project in Kottaiyur and Ottanur. But this has not been undertaken so far. We urge the Highways department to immediately conduct a study and hasten construction work.”

“One of the key reasons for urging the speedy construction of the project is that the coracle services are accessible only from 6 am to 6 pm. If there is any medical emergency after this, there is no way to travel to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, which is around 50 km away from here. But the bridge will improve road connectivity and will aide in the development of Eriyur, Neruppur and other parts, where there are a large number of tribal residents,” he added.

Collector K Santhi was not available for comments. Meanwhile, official sources said the project is being delayed as a comprehensive study is required.

