Poor upkeep of Villupuram govt hospital worries patients

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Defeating its purpose of providing affordable treatment, the Villupuram Medical College and Hospital has been rocked with poor maintenance and a lack of infrastructure. This has compelled patients from lower-income groups to resort to private facilities.



"What does this say about the government's concern for those belonging to the lower income groups?" ask patients, who continue to confide in the hospital for medical attention, in Mundiyampakkam.



"My mother, who is 60 years old, was taken to the hospital for orthopaedic treatment in May, but we could not avail the scan facilities. We were asked to wait for a week," said K Murugan (40) from Vikravandi. Due to the delay, Murugan subsequently moved to a private hospital for his mother's treatment.



Similar incidents have occurred in the last few months and despite public protest at the hospital premises, and circulation of videos and pictures of the inadequate amenities there, nothing has changed.



Two days ago on a Friday afternoon, the hospital had a power cut that lasted for over two hours. Sources said that it had affected the emergency ward as well since the hospital is equipped with a 500 kVA generator. It, however, could not be used due to poor maintenance, alleged a worker from the ward (on condition of anonymity).



When contacted, officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board told TNIE that a separate power line from the nearby Poothamedu power grid has been established for the hospital. The process to set up the connection is taking longer than planned, official sources added.



In addition to this, several of the hospital's sewers have been overflowing for over a month. Patients near the general ward and fever ward have alleged that the septic tank near their respective wards had been overflowing and generating stench. Despite the complaints, the patients said, the hospital administration did not clean it.



When TNIE reached out to District Collector C Palani, he assured that action will be taken immediately to address all faulty amenities at the hospital.

