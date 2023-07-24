Home States Tamil Nadu

Procure de-husked coconuts like in Kerala: TN farmers

The protesting farmers also urged the state government to stabilise the falling procurement price of coconut.

Published: 24th July 2023



By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Highlighting the procurement of de-husked coconuts in Kerala, hundreds of farmers under the aegis of East Coast Coconut Farmers Association, on Sunday observed a day-long hunger strike near Peravurani railway station, urging the state government to initiate a similar measure in Tamil Nadu too. Farmers from Peravurani and Sethubavachathiram in Thanjavur district and the coastal areas of Pudukkottai took part. 

The protesting farmers also urged the state government to stabilize the falling procurement price of coconut. Further, they demanded that de-husked coconuts be procured at Rs 40 per kg and fixed the year-long procurement of copra at Rs 140 per kg instead of the current price of Rs 109 per kg. 

Other demands raised included placing restrictions on the import of palm oil and instead undertaking the supply of domestically produced coconut oil for family cardholders through fair-price shops.
The farmers also demanded setting up an industrial estate in Peravurani to produce value-added products from coconut, resolving issues faced by entrepreneurs running coir pith industries, and permission to tap toddy from coconut trees. They also wanted the regional office of the Coconut Development Board to be moved to Thanjavur or Tiruchy.

