‘Recover 8,400 acres in Manjolai, distribute it among laborers’: Dr Krishnaswamy tells TN govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government has to allot land for constructing a memorial along the Thamirabarani for 17 laborers who died in the Manjolai massacre, Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr Krishnaswamy said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at the airport, he said, “I will be part of a rally to be held at Tirunelveli junction marking the 24th anniversary of the massacre which happened on July 23, 1999. As the 99-year lease of 8,400 acres in Manjolai estate is set to end within a few years, the government should recover the land and give them to laborers for farming.”

Commenting on the violence in Manipur, Krishnaswamy said, “It is an unacceptable human rights violation and is highly condemnable. A committee must be constituted and a special fast-track court must investigate the incidents. Steps should be taken to prevent such events in the future.”

Criticising the ruling DMK, he said though Karnataka has refused to supply 30 tmcft water to delta regions, the DMK government has not raised its voice against the neighbouring state for not implementing the Cauvery management commission’s recommendations and the Supreme Court’s judgment. “The DMK speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but maintains a good relationship with Karnataka government,” Krishnaswamy added. Talking about spurious liquor deaths, he said 22 people linked to Marakkanam hooch tragedy are still absconding.

