Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Recover 8,400 acres in Manjolai, distribute it among laborers’: Dr Krishnaswamy tells TN govt

Talking to reporters at the airport, he said, I will be part of a rally to be held at Tirunelveli junction marking the 24th anniversary of the massacre which happened on July 23, 1999.

Published: 24th July 2023 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thirumavalavan paying tributes at Kokkirakulam | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The state government has to allot land for constructing a memorial along the Thamirabarani for 17 laborers who died in the Manjolai massacre, Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr Krishnaswamy said on Sunday. 

Talking to reporters at the airport, he said, “I will be part of a rally to be held at Tirunelveli junction marking the 24th anniversary of the massacre which happened on July 23, 1999. As the 99-year lease of 8,400 acres in Manjolai estate is set to end within a few years, the government should recover the land and give them to laborers for farming.”

Commenting on the violence in Manipur, Krishnaswamy said, “It is an unacceptable human rights violation and is highly condemnable. A committee must be constituted and a special fast-track court must investigate the incidents. Steps should be taken to prevent such events in the future.”

Criticising the ruling DMK, he said though Karnataka has refused to supply 30 tmcft water to delta regions, the DMK government has not raised its voice against the neighbouring state for not implementing the Cauvery management commission’s recommendations and the Supreme Court’s judgment. “The DMK speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but maintains a good relationship with Karnataka government,” Krishnaswamy added. Talking about spurious liquor deaths, he said 22 people linked to Marakkanam hooch tragedy are still absconding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjolai massacre Dr Krishnaswamy DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp