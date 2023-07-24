Residents seek speedy reconstruction of TNUHDB tenements as their finances crumble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kotturpuram and Vyasarpadi are forced to shell out a major part of their incomes on rent after the delay in the reconstruction of their houses. The tenements, that were in dilapidated condition, were demolished and the project period was originally estimated to be approximately 24 months.

In 2021, TNUHDB identified tenements in dilapidated conditions and proposed to reconstruct them. The residents of these structures were vacated with a one-time shifting allowance of Rs 24,000 per family. Kotturpuram tenement which was demolished in July 2022, accommodated around 1,000 families. The residents claim that even after a year no progress has been made.

M Ramcharan, a resident of Kotturpuram tenement told TNIE, “For decades, we have had our livelihood near the locality. So, we cannot shift to far away places. I’m paying Rs 12,000 as rent for 1 BHK. House rents have skyrocketed in the last year. We cannot sustain for long with just Rs 24,000 compensation. We expect reconstruction work to be expedited.” “House owners started to charge more as demand increased,” said K Ravi, a housing agent.

Meanwhile, Vyasarpadi MGR Nagar was demolished in February 2021. Five blocks were cleared and around 180 families were relocated, but reconstruction work is yet to be completed. Parameshwari, a trans person, said, “Work began in July 2021 but was stalled soon. Even after two years, there is no sight of completion. My family is living in a house made up of sheets that cost `6,000. We cannot afford more than that.”

A senior TNUHDB official told TNIE, “In MGR Nagar, work began in July 2021 itself. But it was halted for two years due to metro water pipeline work. Now, the bidder is reluctant to pursue it. We have served notice to them.” TNUHDB MD, P Sankar, said, “We have more than 20 ongoing projects. We have called tenders for Kotturpuram. We will ensure the new projects are approved and pending ones are completed at the earliest.”

