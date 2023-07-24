Home States Tamil Nadu

Retired headmaster creates a paradise for banana trees in TN's Kanniyakumari

Nearly 50 varieties of banana trees flourish in retired school headmaster J Joe Prakash's lush green farmland in western Kanniyakumari.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Nearly 50 varieties of banana trees flourish in retired school headmaster J Joe Prakash's lush green farmland in western Kanniyakumari. Though he had turned to organic farming in 2016 to provide unadulterated fruits to his granddaughter, now he donates banana saplings to individuals and organisations, and conducts awareness programmes on environment protection.

Sixty-six-year-old Prakash is also the district coordinator of National Green Corps (NGC). "I have collected nearly 50 varieties of banana trees from several countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore. I have also gotten a few from the African continent. I cultivate them near my ancestral house in Mullankinavilai and my residence in Seynamvilai," he told TNIE.

The former English teacher, who retired as the headmaster of a government higher secondary school, said he turned to agriculture only after retirement. "I opted for organic farming practices after my granddaughter was born. Recently, I donated 15 banana tree saplings to 'Vaazhai Vanam', which is being developed by ExNoRa at Thirumullaivayil in the state's capital.

Prakash is also the recipient of the Tamil Nadu Sutruchoolal Sudaraloi Sutruchoolal and the union government's Paryavaran Mitra Award. He had earlier received the Dr Radhakrishanan Award for teaching. "My aim is to collect all banana tree varieties, especially those endangered, and preserve them for the next generations as these fruits have medicinal and nutritional values," he added.

