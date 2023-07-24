TN forest guard injured in gaur attack at STR dies

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: A 38-year-old forest guard, who was being treated after being attacked by an Indian gaur at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), died on Sunday. Officials from the forest department said, “Raviraj (38) from Thalamalai in STR, worked as a forest guard in Vilamundi forest range. On July 8, when Raviraj and two anti-poaching guards were patrolling Singamalai, he was attacked by an Indian gaur and seriously injured and was being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore.”

Raviraj stayed with his mother and two younger sisters and was the family’s soul breadwinner, sources added. Activists demanded the government should take steps to provide compensation to Raviraj’s family. “Government should provide adequate compensation to his family and steps should be taken to ensure the safety of forest guards,” said M Sirajudin, coordinator of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust.

Vilamundi Forest Ranger Ganesh Pandian said, “A part of the animal’s horn broke off and damaged his internal organs. His body will be shifted to Sathyamangalam GH on Sunday night.” “The department spent Rs 13.5 lakh for his treatment. Apart from that, his family will get a solatium of Rs 10 lakh. If the family wants, steps will be taken to provide a government job for his elder sister, who has studied upto Class 12,” he added. STR field director K Rajkumar said, “A claim of Rs 5 lakh was made for his medical expenses from employees’ insurance scheme. We arranged the remaining amount from Sathyamangalam Tiger Conservation Foundation fund.”

ERODE: A 38-year-old forest guard, who was being treated after being attacked by an Indian gaur at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), died on Sunday. Officials from the forest department said, “Raviraj (38) from Thalamalai in STR, worked as a forest guard in Vilamundi forest range. On July 8, when Raviraj and two anti-poaching guards were patrolling Singamalai, he was attacked by an Indian gaur and seriously injured and was being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore.” Raviraj stayed with his mother and two younger sisters and was the family’s soul breadwinner, sources added. Activists demanded the government should take steps to provide compensation to Raviraj’s family. “Government should provide adequate compensation to his family and steps should be taken to ensure the safety of forest guards,” said M Sirajudin, coordinator of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust. Vilamundi Forest Ranger Ganesh Pandian said, “A part of the animal’s horn broke off and damaged his internal organs. His body will be shifted to Sathyamangalam GH on Sunday night.” “The department spent Rs 13.5 lakh for his treatment. Apart from that, his family will get a solatium of Rs 10 lakh. If the family wants, steps will be taken to provide a government job for his elder sister, who has studied upto Class 12,” he added. STR field director K Rajkumar said, “A claim of Rs 5 lakh was made for his medical expenses from employees’ insurance scheme. We arranged the remaining amount from Sathyamangalam Tiger Conservation Foundation fund.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });