BJP functionary arrested for defamatory speech in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: BJP Villupuram south district president and former MLA VAT Kalivarathan was arrested in the early hours of Monday for an alleged defamatory speech on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi in Vikrawandi on Sunday. According to sources, Kalivarathan spoke at a protest staged against the DMK government for failing to condemn Karnataka’s efforts in building a dam at Mekedatu.

DMK’s IT wing secretary Chitra filed a police complaint alleging that Kalivarathan had used inappropriate words against DMK leaders at a public place. Based on video evidence of the speech, police filed a case against Kalivarathan under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(1)(c), and section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Police produced Kalivarathan before a magistrate and he was remanded in Villupuram district prison. His supporters gathered outside the prison condemning the arrest. Earlier this month, BJP cadre had protested twice in front of the party’s district office, demanding his removal from the post of district president. They alleged he had verbally abused cadre and functionaries. It may also be noted that he is facing an alleged sexual harassment charge from a woman leader of his own party.

