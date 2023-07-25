Chief Justice of Madras HC says no order issued to remove Ambedkar portrait from courts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala on Monday told Law Minister S Reghupathy that no order has been issued to remove the portrait of any leader from the courts and that status quo would be continued.

Gangapurwala conveyed this when the minister called on the chief justice and handed over a representation explaining the stand of the state government that the portrait of BR Ambedkar should not be removed from the courts. The minister called on the CJ on instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An official release here said the CJ’s assurance was conveyed to the members of the bar council.

Earlier in the day, scores of lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the Madras High Court stating that the ‘recent circular’ has resulted in the removal of the portraits of Ambedkar from the courts in the state.

Senior advocate C Vijayakumar led the demonstration, during which, the lawyers raised slogans and demanding to withdraw the circular immediately.

He said the circular was unimaginable as it would result in the removal of Ambedkar’s portraits, and said if such an action is taken, it would be nothing but a big shame for the high court. He also urged the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) to intervene.

Meanwhile, the All India Lawyers Union state president A Kothandam and general secretary S Sivakumar sought immediate withdrawal of the circular, leading to protests at several places. Urging the high court to permit the display of portraits of Ambedkar in courts, they also wanted the BCTNP to intervene on the issue to find a solution.

