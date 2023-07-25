Christian advocates petition for reconstruction of demolished Manipur churches

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Demanding the Manipur and Union governments to reconstruct churches destroyed, a portion of Christian advocates petitioned Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan on Monday.



SS Baskar, a representative of the advocates, said, "We hear through the media that the destruction of more than 200 churches took place under the nose of the Manipur government. It is difficult for ordinary citizens to fight a government in power. We appeal to the Manipur and Union governments to reconstruct the demolished churches. Tamil Nadu CM should take up our demands with those governments."



In Tenkasi, residents of Seevanallur petitioned the collector Durai Ravichandran alleging that they were not provided drinking water properly for the past one month. They also alleged irregularities in handling the panchayat fund. Women from Azad Nagar of Tenkasi municipality claimed that the Tenkasi municipal administration was not supplying drinking water to them for the past three months.

They submitted a petition with the collector in this regard. An elderly woman, Innasiyammal of Nellaiappapuram, demanded action against their relatives who allegedly chased her away from her house. Mohammed Ayyub of Pettai submitted a petition with the administration of Tirunelveli corporation over drinking water pipeline leakage and repair a pothole in the Town South Mount Road area.

