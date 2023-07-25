CM inaugurates registration for Rs 1,000 scheme

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the registration of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam at a government school at Thoppur on Monday.

Speaking at the function, Stalin said, “In 1989, former chief minister M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Women’s SHG scheme in Dharmapuri.

Over the decades, the scheme became an overwhelming success. Over 4.57 lakh women SHGs are functioning at present and a loan of Rs 25,642 crore was given in the last one year to the groups. In the same manner, the inauguration of the honorarium scheme here is significant to me.”

Explaining the features of the scheme, Stalin said, “Over one crore women will be provided Rs 1,000 each month and Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated. We are taking efforts to continue the scheme and Rs 12,000 crore will be allocated next year.

The scheme is aimed at recognising the contribution of women who support their families, in whatever way they can like selling fish, fruits and vegetables, or running petty shops. An honorarium will be provided to all women who need it. For this, we have set up over 35,925 special camps across the state. As many as 65,190 volunteers will be involved in registration and another 35,925 volunteers will assisting people.”

“To ensure there is no crowding, we have issued tokens, women can go to the camp at the specified time and get enrolled. To ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out, camps will function on weekends. The camps will be conducted till August 28,” he said. The scheme will be implemented on CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary on September 15.

“When the DMK came into power, I announced free bus rides for women. Despite being under severe financial pressure, we announced the scheme and now over 36 lakh women are benefiting everyday. This allowed women to save Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per month. Under Pudhumai Penn Thittam, over 2,11,506 women availing of higher education have been provided Rs 1,000.

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme has helped several children. Soon we will expand this scheme to ensure that all children are provided breakfast in school,” Stalin said. Ahead of the meeting, Stalin interacted with some applicants and oversaw the registration process. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam and KN Nehru, MP DNVS Senthilkumar, MLAs GK Mani, SP Venkateshwaran and collector K Santhi were present.

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the registration of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam at a government school at Thoppur on Monday. Speaking at the function, Stalin said, “In 1989, former chief minister M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Women’s SHG scheme in Dharmapuri. Over the decades, the scheme became an overwhelming success. Over 4.57 lakh women SHGs are functioning at present and a loan of Rs 25,642 crore was given in the last one year to the groups. In the same manner, the inauguration of the honorarium scheme here is significant to me.” Explaining the features of the scheme, Stalin said, “Over one crore women will be provided Rs 1,000 each month and Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated. We are taking efforts to continue the scheme and Rs 12,000 crore will be allocated next year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The scheme is aimed at recognising the contribution of women who support their families, in whatever way they can like selling fish, fruits and vegetables, or running petty shops. An honorarium will be provided to all women who need it. For this, we have set up over 35,925 special camps across the state. As many as 65,190 volunteers will be involved in registration and another 35,925 volunteers will assisting people.” “To ensure there is no crowding, we have issued tokens, women can go to the camp at the specified time and get enrolled. To ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out, camps will function on weekends. The camps will be conducted till August 28,” he said. The scheme will be implemented on CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary on September 15. “When the DMK came into power, I announced free bus rides for women. Despite being under severe financial pressure, we announced the scheme and now over 36 lakh women are benefiting everyday. This allowed women to save Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per month. Under Pudhumai Penn Thittam, over 2,11,506 women availing of higher education have been provided Rs 1,000. The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme has helped several children. Soon we will expand this scheme to ensure that all children are provided breakfast in school,” Stalin said. Ahead of the meeting, Stalin interacted with some applicants and oversaw the registration process. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam and KN Nehru, MP DNVS Senthilkumar, MLAs GK Mani, SP Venkateshwaran and collector K Santhi were present.